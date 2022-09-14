Lincoln Boys Settling In On Green

LINCOLN -- Lincoln opened the golf season Aug. 1 playing nine holes at The Course at Sager's Crossing in Siloam Springs with the boys team finishing second to Valley Springs.

"Golf season is underway. It was our first match of the year against some of the top schools in our conference," said Lincoln coach Justin Bounds.

Valley Springs won the boys meet out of a four team field with a 131 total followed by Lincoln, 147, Elkins, 155, and Bergman, 157.

Aug. 1, Sager's Crossing

BOYS

Kase Ingram, 47

Kale Jones, 48

Bryson Karber, 50

Paxton Price, 52

Kayden Job, 57

King Adair, 66

Aug. 3, Waldron Country Club

On Aug. 3 Lincoln competed at the Waldron Country Club in another nine-hole event. The boys team placed fifth behind Booneville, 124, Charleston, 125, Mena, 126, and Waldron, 133, while Mansfield was sixth with 149.

"This was our first road trip of the year. It was great competition with the schools in the River Valley," Bounds said.

BOYS

Kase Ingram, 44

Paxton Price, 50

Kale Jones, 51

King Adair, 62

Aug. 8, Sager's Crossing

The bulk of the boys team, Jones, Karber, Job and Adair, weren't available due to football commitments in a return to "The Course at Sager's Crossing" for another nine-hole competition at Siloam Springs on Aug. 8 against host Siloam Springs and Alma. Siloam Springs won the three-way meet with a 188 while Alma tallied 209.

BOYS

Kase Ingram, 55

Paxton Price, 50

Aug. 11, The Creeks

Lincoln competed against six other teams on Thursday, Aug. 11, at "The Creeks," a Cave Springs golf course. The boys team placed third over 18 holes.

"It was good to play there; our conference tourney will be back at The Creeks," Bounds said.

Sophomore Kale Jones shot an 89 to pace the boys team, good for third overall.

"He was very consistent with his scores. He likes his driver, but he had everything working pretty good," Bounds said.

Valley Springs won the boys meet with a 279, edging Flippin with 280 while Lincoln was at 292, Bergman, 303, and Lifeway Christian at 376. Green Forest didn't field a complete team.

"It was our first 18-hole match of the year. We got some scores so we know where we are now. The kids kind of know and understand what it takes to get through 18 holes," Bounds said.

BOYS

Kale Jones, 89

Kase Ingram, 94

Paxton Price, 109

King Adair, 129

Aug. 18, River Valley

Lincoln didn't field a full boys team at the River Valley Golf Course in a meet hosted by Alma on Aug. 18, but that didn't stop Ingram from showing his stuff. He shot an 86, the lowest total thus far in the boys season for an 18-hole meet.

"Kase Ingram finished third overall in the boys division," Bounds said.

Siloam Springs won the boys meet with a 351 while Alma was second with a tally of 381.

BOYS

Kase Ingram, 86

Bryson Karber, 118