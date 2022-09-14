Police Report

FARMINGTON

Harol Morgan, 48, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Lora Blanks-Buckner, 47, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Antonio Oxman, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 20 in connection with careless driving, excess speed.

Dustin Engler, 52, of PG, was arrested Aug. 20 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Skyler Scaife, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant for contempt of court.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kale Sears, 30, of Cherry Valley, was arested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sabian Sandoval, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 4 in conneection with assault on a household or family member.

Edward Kupers, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving.

James Villegas, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Sept, 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jolean McLean, 36, of Saint Paul, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Morfin-Ayala, 25, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Edgar Soto, 20, of Rogers, was arrested Sept. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.