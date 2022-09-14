DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE LEADER Margaret Choffel, 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair visitor from Fayetteville, talks with Scotty Helms of WK Forge Works about his blades. Choffel, a regular viewer of the television show ‚ÄúForged in Fire,‚Äù said it was fun to see a contestant in person. The fair is held every Labor Day weekend on the grounds of Prairie Grove National Military Park.

