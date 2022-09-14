The annual Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair was held Sept. 3-5, 2022, on the grounds of Prairie Grove National Military Park.
DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE LEADER Scotty Helms of Fayetteville, a fourth-year vendor at the 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair, holds his first metal working product, an S-hook, and an eight-pin Gentleman Fighter, a blade he said he creates only once a year.
Margaret Choffel, 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair visitor from Fayetteville, talks with Scotty Helms of WK Forge Works about his blades. Choffel, a regular viewer of the television show "Forged in Fire," said it was fun to see a contestant in person.
Dan Hoffbauer talks about "The Last Gasp," a work in progress depicting a canister attack during the Civil War's Battle of Prairie Grove. Hoffbauer was one of 10 local vendors at the 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair.
Civil War artist Dan Hoffbauer points to a detail on a print of one of his paintings at the Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair. This was the Bella Vista resident's first time as a vendor there.
DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE LEADER Oliver Adams, 12, of Farmington, directs parking at the 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair. A member of Prairie Grove Boy Scout Troop #94, Adam’s said the troop parks cars to raise funds for troop needs.
Joe and Sabrina Wood from Tulsa, Okla., sample flank steak sautéed with onions, peppers and Mike's Seasoning during the 2022 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair.
Mike Garner, president of Mike's Seasonings from Crystal Springs, Miss., shows off "Spicy Recipe" during his 15th year as a vendor at the Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair.
Wild about Quilts vendors Lee Ann, left, and Roxanne, sisters-in-law and business partners, hold up a pattern they call "Melinda's Heart." This was their 15th year at the Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair.