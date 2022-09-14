Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 30

Blackbeard's Fish And Chips

295 Kelli Ave., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in small under counter side dish fridges.

Farmington High School

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish area lacked signage.

Happy Day Care

214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Watermelon in the fridge was at 42 degrees. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floor behind the ice machine has a black buildup and debris. The hinge of an under counter freezer door was broken, which prevented the freezer door from closing completely. Permit was in email and not posted.

Aug. 31

G's Meaty Bun's

2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins

Critical violations: Disposable towels are unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area. Potato salad and macaroni and cheese prepared on Sunday lack discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker wall screening is rolled up. Outdoor meat smoker shall be fully screened. Retail Food Permit expired 7/31/2022.

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing several bracelets.

Sept. 1

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 30 -- Agave's, 112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington