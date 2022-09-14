What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

CPR, Stop The Bleed

Farmington Fire Department will host a hands only CPR and Stop the Bleed training from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Farmington Senior Center, 340 W. Main St. For more information or to register, call 479-267-3338.

Fall CleanUp

The Fall Cleanup for Farmington residents will be held 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Drop off is at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Proof of residency is required. Electronics will be accepted. What's not acceptable: household trash, hardardous waste, refrigerants, yard waste, construction material, tires, paint, gas or oil.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Cleanup

National Public Lands Day Park Cleanup will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24 at PG Battlefield State Park.