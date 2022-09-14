Wolves Come Up Short 31-28





MENA -- Lincoln gave up three second half touchdowns and suffered a late interception as Mena spoiled Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza's return to his hometown, 31-28, in nonconference football Friday.

"It's heaven if you're a redneck like me, very isolated away from any big towns," Mendoza said while noting Mena's at least two hours from Hot Springs and a fair distance from Texarkana situated right in the middle of the Quachita Mountains.

He grew up playing ball, hunting and fishing.

"That's about what I did. It's tight-knit, everybody knows everybody. I always had trust, hopefully it's still that way, just a bunch of good people looking out for each other," Mendoza said.

Mena (2-1) kicked a field goal and led 3-0 early. The Wolves (2-1) answered with junior quarterback Drew Moore finding freshman Kayden Job on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Job lined up in the slot to the right and worked his way two yards deep into the end zone. The ball was underthrown and a Mena defender jumped the route nearly making an interception.

Recognizing that, the 6-feet-1, 200-pound freshman came back to the ball, stepping out of the end zone to wrest it out of the hands of a defender. He then bulled his way back across the goal line, overpowering three Bearcats. T. Vang kicked the PAT and Lincoln jumped in front, 7-3, with 9:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Mena regained the lead behind the rushing of Jayden Felix, who picked up 128 of Mena's 200 rushing yards. Felix ran for three touchdowns. Mena quarterback Gabe Corcoran threw for 168 yards, while Colby Davis added the other rushing touchdown for Mena.

Lincoln overcame a third down-and-11 situation from its own 18 to mount a scoring drive in the last three minutes. Moore threw a shovel pass to sophomore running back Kale Jones that went for 22 yards and a first down at the Wolves' 40 with 2:05 left in the first half.

Clock management became crucial during the drive. Moore found Kellar Price for 14 yards securing a first down at Mena's 23 but only 13.2 seconds were left. After two incomplete passes the clock was down to 5.1 seconds but that was enough time for Moore to find a receiver on a flag pattern for a touchdown as time expired in the first half. Vang kicked the point-after putting the Wolves back ahead, 14-10.

The game continued to see-saw back-and-forth with Mena retaking the lead at 16-10 in the third quarter. The Wolves kept battling, converting on third-and-nine from the Bearcat 24 when Moore hooked up with Job again on a crossing route. Job caught the ball at the 20 and turned upfield. He broke two tackles before a third defender wrapped up his legs, bringing him down at the five and setting up first-and-goal.

The Wolves found themselves down 31-21 midway through the fourth quarter, but on first down from his own 20 Moore hit Jace Birkes for an 80-yard touchdown strike. Birkes ran a short up and out then went deep, streaking past the cornerback down the sideline. Moore hit him in stride to complete the sensational play. Vang's kick pulled Lincoln within a field goal, trailing 31-28, at the 7:28 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Wolves had a chance, but Kalib Cox intercepted a pass to ice the win for Mena.



