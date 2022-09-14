Wolves Tap ‘Patience Of Job’

LINCOLN -- There's a young man in the Lincoln football program whose demonstrated the patience of Job, the biblical figure whose character held up amidst trying circumstances and harsh criticism from his friends. Patience is considered one of many divine attributes, and football coaches seek to perfect this within individual players as they mould a team.

Last season Kayden Job, then an eighth grader, found himself taking on the role of a servant as he shifted from quarterback to center on the offensive line. No longer was he kingpin of the offense as he had been starting at quarterback in the seventh grade, calling plays in the huddle, directing backs and aligning receivers while uttering signals.

Critics might compare the adjustment to taking a Thoroughbred and turning a high-powered race horse into a pack mule, but Kayden chooses not to allow a negative mindset to affect his attitude.

"I'll do anything for my team for us to take a win," Kayden said.

According to billygraham.org, the phrase "the patience of Job" demonstrates the experience of Job's triumphant attitude during excruciating suffering that intruded his life.

The Old Testament Job's prosperity vanished overnight with calamity piled upon disaster attacking his health, wealth, and children. His friends subjected him to more accusations than the media has for Donald Trump and called into question his faith.

The reality is many a gifted athlete wouldn't accept such a reassignment. Many would consider moving from starting quarterback to starting center a demotion. There are parents, who refuse to respect coaching decisions. For some this is what "School Choice" was made for, transfer their student-athlete to another program.

In the eyes of Lincoln head football coach Reed Mendoza Kayden's flexibility shines through in a society where the news feed features personalities frequently clouded by ambition.

"First and foremost it says that Kayden is willing to do whatever he has to in order to help us win and that's huge. He's not selfish and lot of kids aren't that way anymore," Mendoza said. "From a physicality standpoint and a toughness standpoint I definitely think it was beneficial for him and he's a kid we feel comfortable playing at a lot of different positions knowing in 4A football you'll have some of those kids. Kayden probably could play all 22 spots on the field, that's a little bit of an exaggeration maybe he could play 14 or 15 of them. Kayden is one of those guys."

In the Old Testament things got so bad that Job's wife urged him to "Curse God and die," but Job replied: "Shall we indeed accept good from God, and shall we not accept adversity" (Job 2:10).

Kayden's transition from quarterback to offensive lineman wasn't easy.

"Lineman is kind of different because there's a lot of different things you have to do like reaching and blocking. It's so much different from [playing a backfield position]," Kayden said. "When I first started playing lineman [last year] I didn't know a single thing, and then [this season] they told me they were going to move me outside to wide receiver and outside linebacker. I just had to relearn [new positions]."

Not only was he again moving to a new position, Kayden got promoted to varsity. That, too, presents a certain set of emotional challenges, and yet a close examination of Kayden's life reveals he's developed a servant's heart.

Kayden took on the role of waterboy keeping his former teammates from his grade level hydrated during Lincoln's 40-0 junior high loss to Mena on Tuesday, Sept. 6. He classified that as somewhat of a bittersweet experience watching his classmates and the eighth graders struggle against the Junior Bearcats.

The junior Wolves lost two key freshmen, Josh Stokes and Hunter Diddle, on consecutive days. Diddle sustained a broken bone and is out for the season. Kayden couldn't help feeling like he could have made a difference for the junior high team if he suited up, but had to keep in mind he's got a higher calling.

"Tonight, I saw them, the first play they came out and they smoked us. There were thoughts rolling through my head, 'why did I move up?' and all that stuff ... I think it will help me in the long run," Kayden said.

The loss dropped the junior Wolves to 0-3 with their season going in the opposite direction of Kayden and the Lincoln varsity, which is now 2-1 following Friday's 31-28 loss at Mena. Regardless, Kayden's discovering means to inject his personal input into his teammates on the junior high roster.

"I try to encourage them, help them out. I try to teach them new things that coaches teach me. I just try to help them with their game play, try to get them better," Kayden said.

The 6-feet-1, 200-pound freshman stands out as a natural born leader and his classmates looked to him because of his physical stature and athletic ability long before his promotion to varsity. Kayden endeavors to lead by example, but he hasn't forgotten the value of interacting with his peers.

"I just keep working, I just keep doing my thing, just work as hard as I do, come in there and get the work done and go have fun with the buds," Kayden said.

Here's a teenager, whose athletic life personifies "the patience of Job," quite literally -- since that's his last name.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman Kayden Job (left) starts at linebacker on defense. He's a two-way players, who spent last season as an eighth grader playing center for the junior high football team. He's adapted to a new position for the third straight year on offense since being promoted to varsity. He played quarterback as a seventh grader.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman Kayden Job fought off a Greenland defender to make a 27-yard catch during the Wolves' season-opening 58-38 nonconference victory over the Pirates. Job made a similar play, stepping back out of the end zone to out-fight a Mena defender, then bulled his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown Friday.

