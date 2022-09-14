Womack Tours New Middle School

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Students and staff alike enjoyed a visit from Congressman Steve Womack to Prairie Grove Middle School Thursday.

Womack toured the brand new Prairie Grove Middle School and met students, teachers and faculty. He engaged with several classes, Prairie Grove School District Superintendent Reba Holmes and middle school assistant principal Luke Humphreys.

Womack (AR-3) has represented Arkansas's Third Congressional District since 2011. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Advertising And Economics

Womack's first stop was in Mrs. Henry's sixth grade science class where the topic of study was thermal energy and conduction. Students measured which insulated cup keeps water hot the longest after previously evaluating which one kept a beverage cold the longest.

Yeti, a popular name brand cup, ranked second. According to student temperature readings, the Tervis cup kept the water hotter longer.

"If this cup is second and you're paying more for it, it shows you the power of what?" Womack asked.

"Commercials," the class all answered at once.

"You're paying more for something less effective, and in this free market society of ours, and you report that to consumers then their stock market share is probably going to go down," Womack said, giving a summary in economics.

Looking around the class, he spotted another utensil bearing the University of Arkansas logo.

"If it's got a Razorback on it, that makes it better?" Womack asked.

"Yes," the students answered.

"Again, it's the power of advertising," Womack said.

Spinning The Wheel

Womack participated in a tradition Mrs. Henry has for visitors by spinning a wheel. Students bet he would land on the orange number. Womack spun and won a treat for landing on the chosen number. He selected a green Jolly Rancher candy as his prize although the kids said blue tastes better.

The Congressman described a visit to a school in Tanzania on the African continent saying the first thing he noticed was there wasn't any light switch on the walls because the school didn't have electricity. The only bathroom was outside. Students sat on two rocks above a hole and everything drained from there. Food preparation at the school came from a basic menu. The cook stirred a pot of maize and beans.

"When you went to lunch that was what you ate. They were happy, they were thrilled to learn in that environment," Womack said.

He told students to think about the kids in Tanzania, who were proud of what they had, and compare that to school facilities in Prairie Grove urging them not to take it for granted.

"Look around this school for a minute. Look at how new it is. How proud of it are you?" Womack asked.

Students responded enthusiastically and one girl shouted, "I like the floors."

"Somebody really thought highly of you in order to build this building for you so here's what we got to do in exchange for that, take care of it," Womack said.

Emphasis On Self Care

He went over three points telling the sixth graders that after keeping a focus on getting an education he wants them to make really smart decisions.

"You're at the age right now, at 11 or 12 years old, where you're about to enter a time frame with a lot of potential distractions coming from social media and from watching TV," Womack said. "Listen to your conscience. If it doesn't feel right, don't do it."

Womack told students to seek advice from their parents, teachers and coaches and listen to them.

His third point was to take care of each one's personal health.

" How many of 'you' are there?" Womack asked.

"One," a girl replied.

"Can you go to Wal-mart and buy another you?" he asked.

"No," students said.

Students identified ways they can take of their health by working out and brushing their teeth.

Experiment Produces Data

In Mrs. Ashworth's fifth grade science class students got to use their personal cell phones. Womack walked in during the midst of an experiment. Students were assembled into teams as they followed directions endeavoring to stick with proper scientific methods. They poured milk into Petri dishes, then dropped in food dye before soap was added to determine what impact it had on chemical bonds.

Ashworth invited those who carried an electronic device with them to get it out during the experiment.

"We record it because we want to get some qualitative data. What causes our colors to burst when we add the soap?" she asked.

At Womack's insistence, his communications director Alexia Sikora, who hails from Yonkers, N.Y., engaged with students in Ms. Arivett's fourth grade math and science class.

"Are you smarter than a fourth grader?" Womack asked.

Sikora proved equal to the task, explaining how to arrive at identifying three as the factor of nine after listing two equations 9x1 and 3x3 that equal nine.

Students were quick to identify three as a single factor despite the repetition.

"That factor is the same even though it's being used twice," Arivett said.

Womack led the cheers as Sikora lined up to shoot a mini basketball at a wastebasket because she got the answer right and the students instantly chimed in, "Yonkers, Yonkers, Yonkers!"

Womack drummed up school spirit as various students took turns shooting a basket.

"Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove."

Teamwork Essential

Womack told the Arivett and the class he liked seeing students working in teams.

"Every business out there that is hiring new people, they want people to be part of a (what)?" Womack asked.

"Team," the students finished the sentence for him.

Womack emphasized the importance of each person doing their job to fulfill teamwork comparing success in the workplace to running a football play.

"What happens in football when somebody doesn't do their job?" Womack asked.

Prairie Grove's football IQ showed out at the fourth grade level with one student answering above the rest.

"They get blown up in the backfield."

The sophistication of that response from a fourth grader brought laughter among Womack, his aides and the Prairie Grove staff.

Womack concluded his tour in the cafeteria filled with students eating lunch. He exchanged high-fives with students outside for recess once he left the facility, picked up a basketball, did a little dribbling and spun the ball on his finger before reaching his vehicle.

