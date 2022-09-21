COLUMN: Fall Festivities Begin

Autumn! My favorite time of year is here again. Walking in the woods, the chill in the air, hot soup and a fire going makes for wonderful memories.

Story Time with Ms. Leandra has started our Fall session again. Join us at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays for fun and interesting stories and crafts.

We have our "Knitters Club" if you are interested in learning, have questions, or just want to visit while you knit. They meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

The Arkansas Apple Festival is fast approaching, Sept 30th, October 1 and 2. Please remember the library will be closed on Friday and Saturday that weekend for staff to help out with the festival. We hope to see you there.

We have our fall decorations up and the latest DVDs and new books for you to enjoy! With a grant we received last year, we bought several self-help books, from gardening to soap making, food preserving, building your own house, herbs for your health and animal care, just to name a few.

Ms. Leandra is adding to our junior and young adult audio books. They are perfect to listen to when the kids have to clean their room or need down time. And, of course, we have audio books for adults to enjoy: western, suspense, and romance as well as inspirational, biographies and other non-fiction.

Come by and see us, we are open 9-5 Monday thru Thursday, 10-5 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday.

If you are not feeling well and still want some items from the library, if you will call us we will pull your items for you and have them waiting for you outside. As always, thank you for not coming in when you are sick and for your patience when we shut down for the holidays.