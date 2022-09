Craft Time In Lincoln

COURTSEY PHOTO Ashlyn Hartfield, left, Violet Hudgens, Grace Hudgens and Kayden Hartfield are working on a craft during story time at Lincoln Public Library last week. Lincoln's story time is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and includes stories, games and crafts.

COURTSEY PHOTO Ashlyn Hartfield, left, Violet Hudgens, Grace Hudgens and Kayden Hartfield are working on a craft during story time at Lincoln Public Library last week. Lincoln's story time is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and includes stories, games and crafts.

COURTSEY PHOTO Ashlyn Hartfield, left, Violet Hudgens, Grace Hudgens and Kayden Hartfield are working on a craft during story time at Lincoln Public Library last week. Lincoln's story time is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and includes stories, games and crafts.