Following are some events going on at Farmington Public Library:

-- Maker Mondays, crafts from 3-5 p.m., Mondays. Bring your own project or use supplies at the library.

-- Teen Writer's Guild, 4-6 p.m., Tuesdays.

-- Coffee & Conversation Book Club, 10 a.m., first Wednesday of the month. New members always welcome. Stop by to get information about the latest book.

-- Story Time, 3 p.m., Thursdays.

-- Tabletop Gaming Club, 3-5 p.m., Fridays. The library provides chess sets and board games.

-- Movies @ the Library. The next movie is "Sonic," 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22.

-- Fall Book Sale, Oct. 22. The library is accepting donations of gently used books and DVDs.

-- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hunters education class, Sat., Nov. 5. Registration is required.