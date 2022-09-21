Fishing App Provides Quick Access

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has many opportunities coming up to take a beginner fishing and get catches.

Recently Justin Yancey took his 6-year-old son, Gavin Yancey, who was applauded by his father for working really hard to catch a rainbow trout on the Little Red River the weekend of Sept. 10-11. Justin wants to encourage everyone to take a kid fishing.

"You won't regret it," Justin Yancey said.

"The Big Catch" held at Lake Valencia in Maumelle this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon is a good place to start to get the whole family outside. Another opportunity to take a beginner fishing is on Saturday, Sept. 24, to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be hosting multiple Fishing 101 events and fishing derbies for all ages at different locations across the state to celebrate. Those wanting to participate are asked to make sure they register for the event that interests them and bring someone along. These events are free and fill up fast.

Those who look forward to receiving the weekly fishing report can do that by following the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on the Fishbrain app. Angers can see up-to-date catch reports, local fishing maps, state fishing regulations and tips for success on waterbodies near them, all while sharing their own catches and tips with the Arkansas angler community. They can even use the app's fishing forecasts to plan a trip to add a new species to their stringer.