Health Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 7

Lincoln Elementary School/Aramark

613 County Ave., Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Forks were being stored tine side up on the self -service line. Must be handled, displayed and dispensed so that contamination of food and lip contact surfaces is prevented. The exterior of the ice machine has debris on the top portion. The inside shelf of the ice machine has debris.

Lincoln High School/Aramark

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: There is a buildup of ice in the walk in freezer.

Taco 'Round Town Food Cart

406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Sanitizer in sani bucket was at a concentration greater than 200 ppm chlorine.

Sept. 8

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Multiple items were not dated in the walk-in.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 05/31/2022.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The dishwasher maximum temperature was at 156 degrees. Container of salsa in the walk-in was past seven days from prep date (prep date 8/30/2022). Noncritical violations: None

Sonic Drive In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A drink with lid, chicken tenders and fries were on top of the soda syrup boxes. Tomato slices on the prep table were at 46 degrees, butter on the prep table at 48 degrees, chopped onions on the prep table were at 48 degrees and lettuce under the prep table was at 47 degrees. Noncritical violations: Hot fudge in warmer was not covered. There is a buildup of dust on the vents and ceilings around the vents. The door to the walk-in has a tear exposing insulation.