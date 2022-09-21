Lincoln Hosts Local Job Fair

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Consolidated School District and Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln are coming together to offer a local job fair for businesses and those seeking employment.

The job fair will be held from 3:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Lincoln High School. The fair is free to all local businesses. Those seeking employment or information can drop in during those hours.

To participate as a business or for more information, contact Kate Mendoza at 539-819-0144 or [email protected]

Mendoza, Child and Family Advocate at Lincoln schools, said the school and church came up with the idea of a job fair as a way to help do something meaningful to fill the needs for children and families in the community.

"We brainstormed and came up with sponsoring a Job Fair so that we could have a lasting impact, beyond just a one evening event," Mendoza said in a news release about the job fair.

Mendoza last week said already 15 local businesses have indicated they are interested in participating in the job fair.

"The businesses that have committed to coming are very excited and are happy to be reaching out to community members," Mendoza said.

For now, Mendoza said, she is trying to reach Lincoln area businesses for the job fair because she believes this is the best way to help parents in the Lincoln community.

"If we get one parent that didn't have (a job) before, I believe it will be a success," she added.

The team organizing the job fair will take care of the planning, preparation and marketing for the event. Businesses will need to provide a table top presentation and can do as much or as little as they want for their presentation, Mendoza said. As an example, a table top presentation could include posters, tri-fold posters, table cloths and printed materials.

She said the planning team would help businesses in any way possible.

Desserts and door prizes, sponsored by the Methodist Church, will be given out that evening to participating businesses.

"Our goal is to connect our community members to you, the business owners and hiring staff. We feel it most effective to be able to meet face to face and shake hands with potential employees. This event should be beneficial for all involved, we would love to see you there," Mendoza said in the release.

As the district's Child and Family Advocate, Mendoza said she works with the district's families to connect them to resources that will help them meet their needs.