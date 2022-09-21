New Business Offers Storage Units For Rent

FARMINGTON -- Secure Space Storage is one of the newest members of Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the storage business, located at 277 East Main St. in Farmington.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, closed on Sunday. Gate hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The business is owned by Henry Jordan, and Jorden Rodman serves as manager.

According to Rodman, Secure Space Storage rents traditional and climate-controlled units that range in size from 5 feet x 5 feet, up to 10 feet x 40 feet. Prices vary based on the unit and tenants pay a monthly fee. The business also has gravel parking for trailers and other vehicles.

Currently, Secure Space has 257 units for rent, with plans to add three more buildings, about 250 units, during phase two of the development.

In addition to rental units, Secure Storage also is a U-Haul dealer and has moving supplies for sale in the office.

For more information, call 479-445-4240.

COURTESY PHOTOS Secure Space Storage on Main Street in Farmington has a gravel parking lot to provide rental space for campers, trailers and other vehicles.

