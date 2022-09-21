Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jaun Martinez, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 5 for DWI, driving without a license, driving left of center, failure to stop at a red light.

David Flanagan, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Herschel Johnson, 30, of Rogers, was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Rustin, 41, of Rogers, was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristofer Riggs, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Alicia Caldera, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marsha Robb-Cox, 43, of Summers, was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FAYETTEVILLE

Brandon Keeland, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 15 in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a minor. Keeland was being held Sept. 16 in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.