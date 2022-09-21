WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022

Elizabeth Cameron Kamer

Elizabeth Cameron Kamer, age 58, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born July 7, 1964, in the daughter of J.C and Albertine (Casteel) Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Aubrey Clay Cameron.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Kamer; four brothers, David Cameron, Kenny Cameron, Anthony Cameron and Jason Cameron; one sister, Charlotte DeRose; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved fur baby, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. Family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, September 21 at noon.

Joshua (Josh) Randall Manning

Joshua (Josh) Randall Manning, age 41, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2022. Josh was born on September 7, 1981, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to David Dennis Manning and Sharon K. Wehunt Manning.

Josh leaves behind his guardians of many years, John and Delores Fitts of Noel, Missouri; his caregiver, Karen Hines of Anderson, Missouri; and his friends at Amber House and New Visions Group Home.

Josh touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He liked listening to music, especially Reba McEntire and Kenny Rogers. He liked mac and cheese and spinach.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Star Cemetery in West Fork, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Arkansas Respect Life, 1200 W Walnut St., Suite 3406, Rogers, Arkansas 72756.

Earl Lee Phillips

Earl Lee Phillips, age 88, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born November 21, 1933, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Earney and Opal (Gregory) Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Larry Lynn Phillips and Roy Lee Phillips, two sisters, Lora Jean (Phillips) Cheatham and Freeda Mae Smith-Cabezut.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Christine Vincent Phillips; three sons, Dale Phillips and his wife Alexa, Melton Phillips and his wife Patti, and Leon Phillips; two daughters, Karon Jones and her husband Clarence and Opal Lumpkin and her husband Wayne; two sisters, Mildred Smith and Ruby Drain; twelve grandchildren, Scottie Lee Thurman, Stephanie Ralston, Katrina Dale Phillips Brown and her husband Telly, Earney Dale Lee Phillips, Christina Waddell, Heather Waddell, Kenny Woolsey, Brian Phillips, Cortney Phillips, Belinda Phillips, Laura Phillips, and Levon Phillips; fifteen great grandchildren Jacob, Hanna, Jessica, and Brandon Rose, Monica and Josh Studer, Macey Phillips, Kira and Mason Brown, Nevaeh and Devon Phillips, and Kayden Woolsey and Shanyia Carter, Dharma, Jenna, and Braiden Smith; seven great-great grandchildren Axel and Oliver Habermehl, Raelynn Sperling, Jackson and Regan Carter, and Ryder and Aubree Joann Duncan.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

