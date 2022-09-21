What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Fall CleanUp

The Fall Cleanup for Farmington residents will be held 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Drop off is at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Proof of residency is required. Electronics will be accepted. What's not acceptable: household trash, hardardous waste, refrigerants, yard waste, construction material, tires, paint, gas or oil.

Health Fair

Farmington Senior Center will host a health fair, 8-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 340 W. Main St. All ages welcome.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Cleanup

National Public Lands Day Park Cleanup will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24 at PG Battlefield State Park. Meet at the visitor center.

Chili In The Grove

Chili In The Grove, a chili cookoff, will be held Sat., Oct. 8 in the Chamber park in downtown Prairie Grove. Proceeds benefit PG Senior Center. Entry fee is $15 for CASI, a chili with no beans or fillers, $10 for homestyle chili, or $20 to enter both categories. Public tasting will be at noon and will cost $5 per tasting kit. For more information, call Joe Giles at 236-6125 or [email protected]