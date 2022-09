Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St., will have an all-you-can-eat country breakfast each morning during the Arkansas Apple Festival. It will be held 7- 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Cost is $7. Proceeds benefit the senior center. The menu will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy and pancakes.

Sponsors for the breakfast are Hiland Dairy, Sonic in Prairie Grove, Tyson Foods, Springfield Grocer and Rock Hill Foods.