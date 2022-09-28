FILE PHOTO Brothers Kevin Dunn and Keelen Dunn volunteer at the apple tent at the 2021 Arkansas Apple Festival. They are giving away apples slices to Dona Biggers of Prairie Grove. Larry Luond of Lincoln is in the background, also volunteered for the day.

FILE PHOTO A basket of freshly sliced apples is handed out in this photo. Volunteers stay busy throughout the Arkansas Apple Festival each year peeling and slicing apples to give away to patrons. Usually, about 100 bushels of apples are given away.

Emily Mackley, a senior maid for Lincoln High School's 2021 Homecoming Court, throws out candy to children along the parade route for the 2021.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aramark, Lincoln schools' nutrition provider, sponsored a float in the Apple Festival Parade on Saturday in Lincoln.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Lincoln PeeWee cheerleaders wave and yell to spectators during the annual Apple Festival parade. The parade had more than 80 entries, including Lincoln Homecoming representatives, tractors, antique and classic cars and many businesses.

FILE PHOTO Jennie and Caleb Shelburne and their children, Lucy, Ellie and Audrey, of Bentonville, look over the items at Now's Needlework at the 2021 Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Into with Native Winds of New Mexico plays a bamboo flute at the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln on Saturday.

Lincoln Masonic Lodge will once again sponsor its tent to sell bags of freh apples at the Arkansas Apple Festival.





