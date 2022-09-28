College News

Utah State University

Kayleigh Childs, from Farmington, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Childs will attend USU at the USU Main campus.

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.

The mission of Utah State University is to be one of the nation's premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant universities by fostering the principle that academics come first, by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.

Missouri State University

Cole Geller of Lincoln graduated with a Master of Business Administration in summer 2022 and will participate in the December 16 fall commencement ceremony.