Farmington Garden Club Continues To Learn About Butterfly Garden

Among the many goals of the Farmington Garden Club one at the top of the list is to keep improving the butterfly garden in Creekside Park. This small garden is located just southwest of the large pavilion and contains several flowering plants that attract butterflies.

With that goal in mind, Garden Club members visited White River Nursery which specializes in a variety of native flowering plants, including orange-blooming Common Milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) and Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias incarnata).

These two milkweed plants are essential to the survival of the Monarch butterfly. They use the flowers for high-energy nectar especially suited to them. Later, they lay their eggs on the leaves and then the little caterpillars eat the leaves before making a cocoon and then emerging as a butterfly.

In spite of the club members' best efforts, the butterfly garden has been a learning experience. The very beautiful Blue Star plants bloom early in the spring before the butterflies arrive and they also crowd out other plants. The severe heat in July caused some of the flower heads to dry up even though they are considered to be "drought resistant" and they were watered frequently. Then there is the Mountain Mint which is a favorite of the Buckeye and Painted Lady butterflies. Unfortunately, it tends to be invasive, also overshadowing plants near it. It is a constant battle to keep it contained.

Even though establishing the right balance of butterfly plants has had its challenges, the garden club members are determined to keep working to make the butterfly garden a welcoming place for Monarch butterflies as well as others. They keep learning and experimenting with different plants in the garden and then what they learn has helped many members start their own garden at home.

The group welcomes new members. If you would like to join them in their efforts to learn and help make Farmington even more attractive, you can contact Judy Horne at 267-1022 or [email protected]