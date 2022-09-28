(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Gary Rowland with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers club ties fishing flies on Aug. 13 while Tracy and Angelia Franklin of Prairie Grove watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Gary Rowland with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers club ties fishing flies on Aug. 13 while Tracy and Angelia Franklin of Prairie Grove watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

Print Headline: Fit to be tied

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content