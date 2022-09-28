Good Listeners

COURTESY PHOTO Liam Thulin, 10, reads to Liya, a golden doodle owned by Michelle Tabor, at Prairie Grove Public Library during a program called Reading With Dogs organized by Erica Jones with Cajun Lady K9 in Prairie Grove. Parents had to call and reserve a spot for their children to be able to read to a dog.

KARA AULT SPECIAL TO WCEL Oliver, a golden doodle, appears to be listening as Liam Thulin reads to him at Prairie Grove Public Library last week. Erica Jones with Cajun Lady K9 in Prairie Grove set up the new library program, Reading with Dogs, to help motivate children to sit and read to a calm dog. Oliver is owned by Kara Ault. Liya, owned by Michelle Tabor, also sat and listened as children read to her. Both dogs have gone through Jones' dog training classes.

