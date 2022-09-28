Junkin’ This Weekend

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This is the second year this group of women, wearing matching shirts that say "Girls Trip - Cheaper Than Therapy," has spent two days in Prairie Grove shopping at the The Junk Ranch. They are from the Jefferson City, Mo., area.

FILE PHOTO Britney Faddis with Goosecreek Farms in western Washington County shows pumps and gourds to Bennie Faye Ball of Stilwell, Okla., and Rhonda Bailey of Guthrie, Okla., at the 2021 fall Junk Ranch.

FILE PHOTO The 2021 Junk Ranch had about 10 food trucks and plenty of tables and chairs for customers to sit down, eat and take a break. The annual Junk Ranch always includes craft vendors. food concessions and live music.

FILE PHOTO Devin Gettman and Lauren Gettman, of Crossett, got up at 6 a.m. to make the five-hour trip to Prairie Grove for the Junk Ranch in fall 2021. This year's junk Ranch will be held Friday and Saturday just outside the Prairie Grove city limits.

FILE PHOTO Donna Madden of Maumelle looks over fall decorations at the Farmhaus tent at the 2021 Junk Ranch.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Celeste Davis of Conway shops at the Holler Home Inc., vendor tent at the Junk Ranch on Saturday. The owner, Kari Ahlum, is from Rogers.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The casual group of Tater, Peaches and Poke Salad entertained patrons at the Junk Ranch on Saturday afternoon. All three play with other bands but like to get together themselves for events. Members of the band are Murray Williams of Lowell, left, Amber Sterling of Lincoln and Kevin Watkins of Springdale.





FILE PHOTO The Junk Ranch usually has several photo booth opportunities for patrons. Look for them as you browse all the vendor tents and food concessions at the 2022 Junk Ranch this weekend.

