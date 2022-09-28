Junking Celebration A Highlight In Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and the historic shops in downtown Prairie Grove are all joining together for what has become a Northwest Arkansas tradition--a two-day extravaganza dedicated to the fine art of "junking"--taking place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Prairie Grove has become very popular for the numerous antiques and flea markets in the historic downtown and nearby areas. Long before "junking" was popular, the historic main street in Prairie Grove had become the premier location on in Northwest Arkansas for antiques and unique shopping experiences.

Junk at the Mill is held in a remodeled flour mill known as the Washington County Milling Company and was created as an idea to draw more people to the historic building. Junk at the Mill plays host to numerous vendors that provide a selection of rare, one-of-a-kind antique finds.

The Junk Ranch is known for drawing in thousands of visitors from all over Northwest Arkansas and neighboring states looking to find great bargains on everything from vintage clothes and furniture to primitive barn objects. It is a down-home country venue that sits on 35 acres just outside the Prairie Grove city limits.

"Our first event was at a smaller location on in 2013," said Amy Daniels, co-owner of The Junk Ranch. "After the first one was so successful, we quickly realized that we were going to need a bigger venue. When we found our current location with all of that land and the old farmhouse and barn we knew it would be just perfect."

The multiple acres are used for outdoor vendor booths and large tents. The wonderful old farmhouse and red barn provide additional indoor space. It's all designed to let folks rummage through a treasure trove of the vintage holiday finds, handmade, repurposed and boutique items, plus furniture and more. In all, there are 250 booth spaces that fill the old red barn, the farmhouse, festival tents and the grounds.

The vendors transform the farm into a junker's paradise by bringing a variety of antiques, handmade goods, painted furniture, original artwork, seasonal plants, and so much more. There is also live music throughout each day and some of the best food trucks around.

"If you love vintage, then you're going to love The Junk Ranch," Amy said. "Our vendors travel from several states away and most are very seasoned dealers. It's just simply a unique country atmosphere that will provide you with an experience unlike any other in the area."

To help you navigate the 2-day festival, the Junk Ranch put together a list of tips designed to help you get the most out of your shopping experience:

1. Allow yourself plenty of time - There are booths to shop, food trucks & two days filled with live music.

2. Bring your truck - Whether you live locally or hours away, come prepared for large items.

3. When you see it, buy it - Those one-of-a-kind finds tend to get snapped up in a hurry.

4. Make a list of what you are hoping to find - In a field of fabulous junk, it's easy to lose focus.

5. Bring cash - Cash is always king, especially if you're hoping to negotiate a better price.

6. Get to the t-shirts early - We order plenty of shirts, but we always sell out of different sizes at every show.

7. Dress appropriately - When in Arkansas, be ready for all types of weather.

8. Use the shuttle - We have shuttles that run all day during the show.

9. Take notes while shopping - Vendors have assigned booth numbers. Write those numbers down if you want to easily come back later to pick up your finds.

10. Have fun – Shop for collectables, listen to some bluegrass music and eat at one of the delicious food trucks.