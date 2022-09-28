Lincoln Homecoming Underclass Maids

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Hannah Remington, daughter of Lindsey Remington and Rick and Melissa Remington, escorted by her father and senior Layne Sellers.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Hannah Remington, daughter of Lindsey Remington and Rick and Melissa Remington, escorted by her father and senior Layne Sellers.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Hannah Remington, daughter of Lindsey Remington and Rick and Melissa Remington, escorted by her father and senior Layne Sellers.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Layni Birkes, daughter of Deon and Traci Birkes, escorted by her father and brother, junior Jace Birkes, son of Deon and Traci Birkes.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Layni Birkes, daughter of Deon and Traci Birkes, escorted by her father and brother, junior Jace Birkes, son of Deon and Traci Birkes.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Layni Birkes, daughter of Deon and Traci Birkes, escorted by her father and brother, junior Jace Birkes, son of Deon and Traci Birkes.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Amber Bryant escorted by her father and senior Mason Adkins.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Amber Bryant escorted by her father and senior Mason Adkins.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Amber Bryant escorted by her father and senior Mason Adkins.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Mika Arnold, daughter of Michael and Amanda Arnold, escorted by her father and junior Trace Wallace, son of Jennifer Tharp and Shane Wallace.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Mika Arnold, daughter of Michael and Amanda Arnold, escorted by her father and junior Trace Wallace, son of Jennifer Tharp and Shane Wallace.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Mika Arnold, daughter of Michael and Amanda Arnold, escorted by her father and junior Trace Wallace, son of Jennifer Tharp and Shane Wallace.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Nv-Ya Jackson, daughter of Darren and Merissa Jackson, escorted by her father and junior Demetrius Self.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Nv-Ya Jackson, daughter of Darren and Merissa Jackson, escorted by her father and junior Demetrius Self.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Nv-Ya Jackson, daughter of Darren and Merissa Jackson, escorted by her father and junior Demetrius Self.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makenna Doss escorted by her father and senior Josh Pack.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Zella Pomeroy escorted by head football coach Reed Mendoza and junior Ryan Provence.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Zella Pomeroy escorted by head football coach Reed Mendoza and junior Ryan Provence.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Lee escorted by her father and senior Tsimtxhua Vang.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Lee escorted by her father and senior Tsimtxhua Vang.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Lee escorted by her father and senior Tsimtxhua Vang.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Quinn, came out with her escorts including senior Dakota Dossey.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Quinn, came out with her escorts including senior Dakota Dossey.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Quinn, came out with her escorts including senior Dakota Dossey.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makenna Doss escorted by her father and senior Josh Pack.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makenna Doss escorted by her father and senior Josh Pack.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Layni Birkes, daughter of Deon and Traci Birkes, escorted by her father and brother, junior Jace Birkes, son of Deon and Traci Birkes.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Amber Bryant escorted by her father and senior Mason Adkins.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Mika Arnold, daughter of Michael and Amanda Arnold, escorted by her father and junior Trace Wallace, son of Jennifer Tharp and Shane Wallace.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Nv-Ya Jackson, daughter of Darren and Merissa Jackson, escorted by her father and junior Demetrius Self.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Zella Pomeroy escorted by head football coach Reed Mendoza and junior Ryan Provence.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Lee escorted by her father and senior Tsimtxhua Vang.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Makayla Quinn, came out with her escorts including senior Dakota Dossey.

