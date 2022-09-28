MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln seniors, K.J. Antoine (left) and Lucas Adkins, escorted attendants, Scarlett Stone and Reid Turner, during Friday's Homecoming ceremonies at Wolfpack Stadium.
Lincoln Homecoming
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln 2021 Homecoming queen Emily Meckley, daughter of Jennifer Pendegraft and Jason Davis, crowns 2022 queen Tabor Lewis, daughter of Brittany Huffaker and Stewart Lewis, escorted by seniors, Layne Sellers (left) and Nick Moua, son of Thomas and Yer Moua, along with attendants, Scarlett Stone and Reid Turner, during Friday's coronation at Wolfpack Stadium.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Lily Riherd, daughter of Jeff and Sara Riherd, escorted by her father and senior Val Diaz, son of Deanna Morris O'Brian and Daniel Diaz.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln seniors, Layne Sellers (left) and Nick Moua, son of Thomas and Yer Moua, flank newly crowned 2022 Homecoming queen Tabor Lewis, daughter of Brittany Huffaker and Stewart Lewis, escorted by attendants, Scarlett Stone and Reid Turner, and 2021 Homecoming queen Emily Meckley, daughter of Jennifer Pendegraft and Jason Davis, during Friday's Homecoming ceremonies at Wolfpack Stadium.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Elizabeth Tran, daughter of Tom Tran and Twee Nguyen, escorted by her father and senior Kevin Lee.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Ryleigh Landrum escorted by her father and junior Drew Moore, son of Josh and Kendra Moore.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Saylor Stidham, daughter of Angie Walton and Greg Stidham, escorted by her grandfather and senior Nick Moua, son of Thomas and Yer Moua.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Tabor Lewis, daughter of Brittany Huffaker and Stewart Lewis, escorted by her father and junior Kellar Price, son of Clint and Jennifer Price.
Print Headline: Lincoln Homecoming
Sponsor Content