Lincoln Homecoming

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln 2021 Homecoming queen Emily Meckley, daughter of Jennifer Pendegraft and Jason Davis, crowns 2022 queen Tabor Lewis, daughter of Brittany Huffaker and Stewart Lewis, escorted by seniors, Layne Sellers (left) and Nick Moua, son of Thomas and Yer Moua, along with attendants, Scarlett Stone and Reid Turner, during Friday's coronation at Wolfpack Stadium.

