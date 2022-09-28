Lincoln schools add another security officer

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board approved hiring a second full-time commissioned school security officer at its Sept. 19 board meeting.

Robert "Rob" Lund will serve as a security officer alongside Paul Shepard, who was hired as a commissioned school security officer at the August meeting. Both officers are employees of the school district.

Lund is a retired law enforcement officer and has experience as a school resource officer in Alaska, according to police Chief Kenneth Albright, school board president. Lund now lives in the Lincoln area.

Lincoln schools also have a full-time school resource officer, Tim Smith, who is employed by Lincoln Police Department. Smith's salary is paid 80% by the school and 20% by the city.

Superintendent Mary Ann Spears said school staff has been been very happy with the new school security officers, who will be on a 180-day contract with the school district. Both will attend a 60-hour training course in Springdale to be certified by the Arkansas State Police.

Spears said the security officers will provide an armed presence on school campuses.

"They are everywhere," Spears said, adding she wants the officers to be familiar with all three campuses and she wants the students to get to know them also.

The school board meeting opened with a presentation from middle school Principal Michele Price and Lindsay Bounds, assistant principal, on a program to help include and assist special education students in regular classes.

The middle school is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Education and John Hopkins on a program called Boundless Learning and started the program this year with literacy and math classes in fourth and fifth grades.

Under the program, staff is co-teaching one class of each subject in both grades with each class having a general education teacher and a special education teacher to provide inclusive practices for all students in the class.

Price said the program will help meet requirements from the education department to integrate special education students more into general education classrooms.

Price said the goal is that students do not know which teacher is general education and which teacher is special education. Along with the classroom teachers, administrators also are providing support to the teachers.

She said one teacher could be teaching a set of students and the other instructing another set of students or both teachers could be at the front of the room leading the class. On another day, a small group of students could be pulled aside and taught together.

This reduces student teacher ratio, Price said. In addition, both teachers in the classroom are considered either the math teacher or the literacy teacher.

Bounds said John Hopkins University has completed lots of research over the past 20 years on how inclusivity should look in a classroom.

Teachers attended training over the summer for the program. Bounds said "awesome things" already are happening in the classes with teachers and students.

Next year, the school will expand the program to sixth grade, Price said.

In other action, the school board approved the 2022–23 budget.

The budget projects $4.9 million for salary expenditures and $5.4 million for operations, which includes maintenance, transportation and athletics. It projects $781,360 for debt service.

The grand total shows that the district is beginning the year with a $8.5 million balance, projects to receive $16.1 million in revenue, has $16 million in proposed expenditures and plans to end the year with an $8.6 million balance.

The board also approved transfers into the district from seven students from neighboring school districts.