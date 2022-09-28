Local Resident Named Distinguished Citizen By Historical Society

FAYETTEVILLE – Jerry Hunton of Prairie Grove, a former Washington County judge, state representative and Lincoln School Board member, will be one of two individuals honored on Sunday, Oct. 2, by the Washington County Historical Society.

Joining Hunton as a Distinguished Citizen of Washington County will be Judy Brittenum of Fayetteville, a retired professor of landscape architecture at the University of Arkansas and Master Gardener.

The duo will be honored in a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Mt. Sequoyah Retreat Center in Fayetteville, during the annual meeting of the WCHS, according to Lee Ann Wiederkehr, president of the WCHS.

The event will not be a banquet but a dessert bar following the annual meeting and awards presentations.

Tickets for the event are $15. To purchase tickets online at washcohistorical.org or call the WCHS office at 479-521-2970, leaving a phone message with your name and the number of tickets you need. Advance reservations are suggested.

The annual meeting of the WCHS, formed 71 years ago, will feature a short business meeting and the election of a board of directors for the 2023 year. The informal dessert bar will feature cake, pie, cookies and other tasty treats from several well known Washington County bakers.

Hunton served as a member of the Lincoln School Board from 1981-1991, as state representative from approximately 1991-1999 representing District 9 in western Washington County, and as Washington County Judge from 1999 to 2008.

Judge Hunton would be a worthy honoree based generally on his long and distinguished service as a legislator and administrator on behalf of the citizens of Washington County but he deserves recognition by WCHS in particular due to his strong support for and leadership of efforts to preserve and renovate the Historic Washington County Courthouse, efforts that were subsequently advanced and completed under Judge Marilyn Edwards.

Hunton's leadership came at a time when the Courthouse had fallen into significant disrepair and some were questioning whether the structure should be abandoned and possibly sold by the county, rather than investing in its restoration and use as a functioning facility and beacon for the Washington County.

As a public servant, Hunton was noteworthy for his practicality, fairness and respectful demeanor.

Brittenum served 19 years on the Washington County Historical Society's Board of Directors from 2001 to 2018.

Her service to the society includes contributing as an Executive Board member. She is a person who values and builds relationships which made her a natural to fulfill the role of Corresponding Secretary - writing in her artful script on behalf of WCHS to express appreciation to those who contributed their time and resources.

In 2003, Professor Brittenum became the chair of the Garden and Grounds Committee where she shared her expertise in landscape architecture and love of history for 16 years.

The Washington County Historical Society has been in existence since 1951 and is the longest continuous county historical society in the state. This past April the Washington County Historical Society was the Diamond Award winner from the Arkansas Historical Association for outstanding service to Arkansas and its history.