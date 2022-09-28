Nature Inspired Art

Courtesy Photo Farmington Public Library was chosen this past spring to be a host site for Crystal Bridges' CB to You Mobile Art Lab. This stop is part of a tour running from May 7 to November 3 with frequent stops in Northwest Arkansas. Participants received lessons in printmaking with nature inspired designs from Fayetteville artist and resident Reagan Chrisman–Bowen. For more information, check out the library's website, farmpl.org or Facebook page.

