Police Reports

PRAIRIE GROVE

Orlando Juarez Rodriguez, 29, of Prairie Grove was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Claudia Lopez Cruz, 26, of Springdale was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Johnathan Williams, 29, of Elkins was arrested Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

George Nelson, 33, of West Fork was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Katherine Sisco, 37, of Prairie Grove was arrested Sept. 14 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, expired tags and driving with a suspended license.

David Hoerner, 41, of Prairie Grove was arrested Sept. 14 in connection with possession of a controlled substance failure to register as a sex offender and obstructing government operations.

Dan Ramirez Murillo, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ricky Veal, 52, of Cane Hill was arrested Sept. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcie Prater, 46, of Marianna was arrested Sept. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Danny McAnelly, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Amanda Renee Teitsort, 26, of Cane Hill was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and DWI.

Haley Elaine Phelan, 20, of Lincoln was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with theft of property.

Toni Lynn Yeagar, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Steven Shawn Montgomery, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin B Hoerner, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mary Elizabeth Farmer, 39, of Farmington was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with violation of the city's animal ordinance 2006-3.

Jazmine Shaylee Grogan, 27, of West Fork was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jimmy Andrew Jared, 66, of Lincoln was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with inattentive driving. no proof of insurance, violation of driver's license restrictions, ignition interlock device violation, DWI and violation of implied consent.

Steven Darrell Ingram, 36, of Springdale was arrested Sept. 6 in connection with DWI and running a stop sign.

Ashton Taylor Burba, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 7 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Leon Victor Ruiz, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Feliz Ibanez, 24, of Farmington was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Trevarius Delvonn Alexander, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 11 in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fleeing and minor in possession of alcohol.

Richard William Knecht, 23, of Little Rock was arrested Sept. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Todd Daniel Hoerner, 41, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 14 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Karissa Dawn Eastres, 24, of Rogers was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ryan Arath Deshazo, 31, of Prairie Grove was arrested Sept. 16 in connection with possession of an instrument of a crime and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Joseph Lambert, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dylan Hunter Goodwin, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Frank Dallas Corwin, 32, of West Fork was arrested Sept. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.