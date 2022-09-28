Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Sept. 13

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One package of cornex corn and callous remover expired October 2011. There is a large buildup of ice on the door to the walk-in freezer and inside the entryway of the freezer.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sept. 15

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The employee restroom was out of paper towels. The hot water sanitizing dish machine was at 159 degrees after twelve washes. Noncritical violations: Floor of dumpster enclosure is encrusted with debris.

Sept. 16

AJ's Sno Shack

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility does not have test strips. Permit expired 08/30/2022. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Bob Folsom Elementary School

230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington

Critical violations: The hot water sanitizing dish machine had a maximum temperature of 150 degrees after six cycles. The sanitizer sink in the dish room had a concentration of 0 ppm quat. Noncritical violations: None.

Ms. Nikkis Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. Permit expired 08/31/2022.

West Washington County Head Start

901 S. Mitchell St., Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Posted permit expired 7/31/2022.

--

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 14 -- Farmington Public Schools, Farmington; Sept. 15 -- Coyle's Family Restaurant, 661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove; Frederick's One Stop Mart, 103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.