WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 28, 2022

Frank Divis

Frank Divis, age 61, passed from this life on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Farmington, Ark. He was born in Landstuhl, Germany, to Donald and Marianne Divis.

Frank was a professional angler (acknowledged as one of the top 5 co-anglers) and long-time employee at South Town Sporting Goods, Fayetteville, Ark. Frank loved fishing, cheering for the Arkansas Razorbacks, spending time with his family, friends and anyone who wanted to talk about fishing. He enjoyed teaching future sportsmen to fish and shoot a bow.

Frank is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly; son, Joey (Katy) Divis; daughter, Madison Divis; and grandchildren, Blakely and Parker Divis.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Divis.

The family plans to host a celebration of Frank's life at a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Inspiring Hearts 501 (C) 3 which sponsors the Washington County Outdoor Adventure Club which focuses on providing youth education and experiences in fishing, hiking and preservation of our natural resources.

Inspiring Hearts, P.O. Box 1482, Fayetteville, Ark. 72702/ Attn: Teddy Cardwell/Treasurer. Alternate form of donation for this non-profit Joey's VENMO: @ Joey-Divis

Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Sharlene Vianna Sachs

Sharlene Vianna Sachs, age 88, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. She was born December 22, 1933, in Wheeler, Arkansas, the daughter of B B and Pearl (Jones) Holland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sachs; two daughters, Ronda Blakemore and Cheryl Anderson; three grandchildren, Raychelle Blakemore, John Blakemore and Kecia Williams; her parents, two brothers, LB Holland and Vernon Holland, and two sisters, Hilda Flynn and Wilda Long.

Survivors include her daughter, Aletha Cazares and her husband Tomas of Farmington, Arkansas; one sister, Barbara Wynn also of Farmington; eight grandchildren, Jamila and Tara Knauls, Amber Green and her husband Jarrod, Megan Stergen, Shawna Allen and her husband Nick, Kendra Beckers and her husband Alec, Dontrell Barker and Timothy Cazares; seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.