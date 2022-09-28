What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Family Archaeology Day

Historic Cane Hill will have a Family Archaeology Day from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8. You'll have the opportunity to learn more about archeology, a tool used to discover information about human habitat, history, and culture. There will be a multi-station program ranging from mapping to pottery, and lots of fun.

FARMINGTON

Health Fair

Farmington Senior Center will host a health fair, 8-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 340 W. Main St. All ages welcome. Come visit with local businesses to see how they can help you.

Litter Cleanup

A community cleanup sponsored by several organizations will be held 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Meet at Farmington Public Library.

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Farmington Library will have its semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Members of the Friends will have a presale on Oct. 21 and leftover books will be provided free from 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chili In The Grove

Chili In The Grove, a chili cookoff, will be held Sat., Oct. 8 in the Chamber park in downtown Prairie Grove. Proceeds benefit PG Senior Center. Entry fee is $15 for CASI, a chili with no beans or fillers, $10 for homestyle chili, or $20 to enter both categories. Public tasting will be at noon and will cost $5 per tasting kit. For more information, call Joe Giles at 236-6125 or [email protected]l.com.

Headstone Cleaning Time

Prairie Grove Historical Society is hosting a volunteer opportunity to clean headstones in Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.