Where Is That Piece?

NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE J.T. WAMPLER Sara Sakurai (left) and Erma Newman, both of Farmington, put together a puzzle Wednesday Sept. 21, at the Farmington Senior Center. The center is hosting a health fair on Sept. 30. Medical professionals including chiropractors, dentists and doctors are expected to be on hand.

NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE J.T. WAMPLER Sara Sakurai (left) and Erma Newman, both of Farmington, put together a puzzle Wednesday Sept. 21, at the Farmington Senior Center. The center is hosting a health fair on Sept. 30. Medical professionals including chiropractors, dentists and doctors are expected to be on hand.

NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE J.T. WAMPLER Sara Sakurai (left) and Erma Newman, both of Farmington, put together a puzzle Wednesday Sept. 21, at the Farmington Senior Center. The center is hosting a health fair on Sept. 30. Medical professionals including chiropractors, dentists and doctors are expected to be on hand.

Erma Newman of Farmington places a puzzle piece while at the Farmington Senior Center last week. Activities at the center include puzzles, card games, exercise and a hot lunch Monday through Friday.

Erma Newman of Farmington places a puzzle piece while at the Farmington Senior Center last week. Activities at the center include puzzles, card games, exercise and a hot lunch Monday through Friday.

Erma Newman of Farmington places a puzzle piece while at the Farmington Senior Center last week. Activities at the center include puzzles, card games, exercise and a hot lunch Monday through Friday.