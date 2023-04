Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington's softball team took an unbeaten 3-0 record into spring break. The Lady Cardinals are now at full strength after beginning season without four players, who were part of Farmington's 2023 Class 4A State championship girls basketball team. All attention is now set on going after conference, district, regional and state titles in softball.

No.^Player^Year 1^Addison Hardin^OF^So. 2^Lily Ferguson^UT^Fr. 3^Morgan Uher^IF,P^So. 4^Katie Fleming^IF^Jr. 5^Kamryn Uher^IF, P^Sr. 6^Amia Carr^OF^Jr. 8^Chloie Thomas^C, IF^Fr. 9^Kennedy Griggs^P, OF^Jr. 10^Isabella Hulsey^OF^Jr. 11^Justine Davidson^IF^Jr. 12^Reese Shirey^OF^Jr. 15^Skyler Riddle^C, OF^Sr. 16^Ella Holley^OF^Jr. 17^Mia Jones^UT^Fr. 19^Kyleigh Cook^OF^Jr. 22^Mallory Sills^IF, OF^So. 23^Kinley Meek^C, OF^Jr. 25^Cloie Cunningham^OF, P^Jr. 26^Kinsey Reaves^OF^So. 28^Emmalee Farmer^OF^Fr. 29^Peyton Denham^IF^Sr. 30^Kayleigh Barr^IF^Fr. Head coach Jason Shirey Assistant coach Steve Morgan Assistant coach Morgan Clark-Songer Managers Kalleigh Shreve, Chloie Neighbors

Print Headline: 2023 Farmington Softball Roster

