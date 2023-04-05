A Chamber welcome

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, March 28, for the new Casey's General Store at 699 E. Heritage Parkway. Rhonda Haynes is district manager for the Prairie Grove store, along with 13 other Casey's in Northwest Arkansas. Sharlisa Lindsey is store manager. Casey's is open 4 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Mayor David Faulk welcomed the new business and said he hopes that a "chain" of new businesses will come in behind Casey's.

