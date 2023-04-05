Bless others with cards and letters

April is National Card and Letter Writing Month, and with my ministry KTLM Project (Kindness through Letters Mission Project), I am wanting to share a bit of my story about what I do.

My name is Allison Bond and I am the founder of KTLM Project, a ministry I started by myself to encourage and spread God's love to people all over the USA.

I am also disabled and have sent more than 1,000 letters and cards to soldiers, prisoners and sick children since I started this project. I also have had about 14 interviews all over the USA about the KTLM Project. I am from Lincoln, Arkansas, and love spreading God's love throughout the world.

I love blessing people with the letters and cards. It has also been a beautiful blessing to me when I get responses from all the letters I've been sending.

Take some time this month and send a card or write a letter to someone.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.