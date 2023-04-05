Cameron assumes riverboat gambler role

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron assumed the role of riverboat gambler, leaving Huntsville up the creek without a paddle in the Tigers' 11-10 comeback win Tuesday, March 28.

"Offensively, I'm proud of our kids for competing and staying in it, not giving up. That's a big win. That's a [2022 Class 4A State] semifinal team that's had our number the last couple of years and their coach is really good. Mayes is really good on the mound and I thought we did a great job with him," Cameron said.

With Spencer Allen facing an 0-2 count, Cameron set up a "force balk" with two outs and runners at the corners to bust a 10-10 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, spoiling a 5-run sixth inning by Huntsville that put the Eagles up 10-5 going into the seventh.

Prairie Grove (10-2, 1-0 4A-1) forced Huntsville (10-4, 0-1 4A-1) to throw strikes in its decisive last at-bat. Three different Tigers overcame a 2-2 count, with each walking to get on base and fuel the comeback. With two outs and the bases loaded senior Tate Benoit reached on an error with a throw dropped at first. Two Tiger runs scored on the play to knot the score at 10-10 and bring Allen to the plate.

Allen was making his second plate appearance in the seventh. He led off with a single on the first pitch, then scampered to second on a groundout by Tristan Hall.

Asher Linn took ball-one that turned into a passed ball, enabling Allen to cruise into third base with ease. Linn fouled off a pitch to even the count at 2-2, but coolly stayed alive, taking ball-three, then ball-four and a free pass to place runners at the corners for the Tigers.

Jaxon Beare singled on the first pitch of his at-bat which plated Allen, reducing Prairie Grove's deficit to 10-6, and stationed runners at first and second for Luke Vance.

Vance battled his way back from a 1-2 count on a called strike, taking ball-two, ball-three and checking his swing on ball-four to load the bases for the Tigers.

With a potential tying run coming to plate in the person of Prairie Grove's leadoff hitter, Conner Hubbs, Huntsville coach Greg Harris yanked Paxton Harriman in favor of Kolby Phillips after making his second trip out to the mound in the inning.

Hubbs got ahead 2-1, then stroked a 2-run single into left field, narrowing the gap to 10-8 as tension mounted for the Eagles.

Ryder Orr's sacrifice fly got Beare to third while Hubbs held at first.

Down to its last out, Prairie Grove found a way to win.

Freshman Owen Davenport watched ball-one go by, allowing the fleet of foot Hubbs to steal second, exerting more pressure on the Eagles to maintain their poise on defense with the go-ahead run at the plate.

Davenport swung and missed to even the count at 2-2. He didn't chase either of the next two pitches to earn a walk, stacking the bases with Tigers.

Huntsville surrendered two runs on the error at first when Benoit made contact.

"What a great job by Conner Hubbs. We work on that in practice, scoring from second base with two outs even on an infield hit like because of that [situation]. You don't know what's going to happen. Maybe, bang, bang, he's going to call him safe and he's going to argue the call and the other guy scores and so we work on those things, too. This team's coming together," Cameron said.

With the score deadlocked at 10-10, Cameron went back to a tactic he tried earlier during the fifth with runners at first and third and Beare batting.

Linn came off first with one out with Harriman on the mound. The Eagles avoided a "force balk" on that occasion, chasing Linn back-and-forth before tagging out pinch runner Jordan Martinez in a rundown between third and home for the second out.

Beare took a called strike three to end the fifth inning, preserving a 5-5 tie for Huntsville.

The Eagles seized momentum in the sixth. With one out, Mason Davidson was hit by a pitch. He moved to second when Allen misplaced the ball and to third on a passed ball. Amos Mayes drove him in by singling into right field and the Eagles inched in front, 6-5.

Mayes stole second and went to third on a passed ball with Jude Box at the plate. Box got Huntsville an insurance run with a single and Sawyer Owens homered off Davenport, increasing the Eagles' lead to 9-5.

Davenport beaned Coleman Henry, who capitalized on two more passed balls to reach third with Phillips batting for the Eagles. Phillips drove in Huntsville's tenth run on a groundout.

In spite of all these issues, Cameron stuck with Davenport, who induced Harriman to ground out to third base to end the sixth inning with the Tigers trailing 10-5.

In the top of the seventh, Davenport struck out the side, keeping Prairie Grove within five runs.

He wound up a hero, scoring the game-winning run on the "force balk."

Hubbs (3 for 5, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs), Orr (2 for 5, 2 RBIs) and Allen (2 for 4) led the Tiger offense.

Box had three hits to pace the Eagles, while Owens added two hits and two RBIs.

Hubbs and Davenport combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.