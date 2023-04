Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington's 2023 boys soccer squad brought a 2-1-1 record into April under new head coach Ian Biggs. The Cardinals want to make another deep run in postseason and return some goal scorers from last season's championship roster.

FARMINGTON 2023 BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE Date^Score^Opponent^Time March 1^Greenwood^Loss^1-2^Nonconference March 6^at Alma^Win^4-2^Nonconference March 15^Rogers Heritage^Loss^1-3^Nonconference March 17^at Harrison^Tie^2-2^Nonconference March 28^at Dardanelle^Win^2-1^4A West Conference April 3^at Prairie Grove^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 6^at Huntsville^4A West Conference^5:30 p.m. April 10^Dardanelle^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 14^at Clarksville^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 18^Gentry^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 21^Shiloh Christian^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 24^at Berryville^4A West Conference^7 p.m. April 27^First-Round 4AWest Conference Tournament^TBA April 28-29^4A West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals^TBA May 1-2^4A West Conference Tournament Semifinals^TBA May 5-6^4A West Conference Tournament Championship^TBA May 11-13^State 4A Soccer Tournament^at Joe T. Robinson May 18-20^State 4A Soccer Finals^at Conway

