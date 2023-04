Farmington Public Library calendar

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Public Library, 175 W. Cimarron Place, has a full calendar for April. Here are activities and events coming up in April:

Children's storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays.

Kid's Corner, every Wednesday, 3:30-4:15 p.m. For April 5, STEM, bird feeders; April 12, springtime arts and craft; April 19, Book Club, Earth Day; April 26, LEGO time.

Tween programs, ages 8-12, every Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 6, Lego Club; April 13, story and snack book club; April 12, STEAM, Earth Day; April 27, Theatre Thursday, the "Lorax."

Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 21; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22.

Dessert & a movie - "A Man Called Otto" (rated PG-13), 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28.