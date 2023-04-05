Farmington schools approved for $215,000 safety grant

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District will use a $215,000 school safety grant to rekey all classroom doors, except those at the high school, and complete other safety projects on its campuses.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, gave the good news on the grant at the school board's March 27 meeting.

The district applied for the grant through the Arkansas Department of Education and the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. The money is coming from $50 million set aside for school safety throughout the state.

According to a letter from Jerry Keefer, director of the Safe Schools Unit, the grant funds must be used in implementing the recommendations of the School Safety Commission, the new education plan signed by the governor, and to provide a safe environment for students and staff.

Schools are required to use the funds to complete safety projects in the Priority 1 category before using any money for Priority 2 and 3 items.

Farmington estimates it will cost about $90,000 to install new locks for all classrooms so that doors can be locked from the inside, allow outside access by authorized personnel and allow for egress.

This project will allow the school to have a master key for all doors, Laffoon said.

Other Priority 1 projects include touch bar exit devices on doors for about $40,000, $20,000 for fencing to limit access to campuses, about $11,000 for electronic access controls for doors with high use and about $3,000 for covers for the vision panels on classroom doors to prevent people from being able to look into the room and allowing students a blind area to hide during a lockdown.

The grant application shows that Priority 2 items include shatter resistant film for glass and windows, safety measures for busses, such as cameras and communication devices, and modifications so that all schools have a single secure visitor point of entrance.

Grant funding also is planned for Priority 3 items and some of these are physical barriers, especially at main entrances, weapon-detection equipment, door-prop alarms, first-aid materials and radios compatible with the Arkansas Wireless Information Network, the system used by first responders.

In personnel action, the board hired its certified staff for the 2023-24 year but Laffoon said the state and legal counsel have advised the district not to approve contracts yet while all the details about the new education plan approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor are decided.

This law, called the LEARNS Act, requires districts to pay teachers a minimum salary of $50,000 and gives a $2,000 raise to all other certified employees.

The board accepted resignations from teachers Monica Vanzant and Kristin Macedo.