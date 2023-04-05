Gentry blanks Lady Wolves 7-0

Gentry hosted Lincoln on Monday, March 6, and won 7-0, bolstered by the addition of five girls fresh off a deep run to the Class 4A State girls basketball semifinals.

The basketball girls played their last game on the hardwood at Blytheville on Saturday, March 4. Those transitioning to spring sports feature some outstanding athletes in senior Alyssa McCarty, junior Kaitlyn Caswell, along with sophomores Alexis Osbourn, Cayci Capps and Destiny Reinhardt.

None of those girls started in the first half, yet Lady Pioneers coach Jamie Johnson lauded their impact.

"The basketball girls are adapting well. They came in ready to roll eager and I believe [scored] four of the seven [goals] scored in this match," Johnson said. "

For its starting lineup against Lincoln Gentry went with seniors Esli Deleon and Yahilyn Nevarez, juniors Julia Withers, Madison Lenda and Leslie Fernandez, sophomores Morgan Polina, Emery Withers, plus freshmen Cecilia Xiong, Jazlyn Lor and Hailey Bond-Strickland.

Gentry jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead against Lincoln. The Lady Wolves took possession on numerous occasions but were unable to sustain their attacks. The Lady Pioneers countered and regained control much of the match. Gentry maintained the shutout, getting four saves in goal by Maya Robinson.

Cecilia Xiong scored the Lady Pioneers' first goal, assisted by Madison Lenda. Kaitlyn Caswell punched in Gentry's second goal. Morgan Polina had the third goal with an assist by Capps. Capps scored the next two goals, with the fifth goal assisted by Caswell. Gentry's sixth goal of the first half came on a penalty kick by Nevarez.

Lincoln played better in the second half, repeating a trend when the Lady Wolves fell behind 4-0 in their season-opener on Feb. 28, against Prairie Grove, then limited its opponent to a single goal in the second half.

Second-year Lincoln coach Ashtyn Brewer said the Lady Wolves are hoping to develop as younger players garner more experience.

Jasmin Martinez plays a combination of midfielder and forward.

"She's great at working the ball at midfield and pushing it up, looking up and taking long shots," Brewer said.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Dilbeck generates an impact in only her second year playing soccer.

"She's a good freshman defender, she's my stopper, all the way in the back, she's athletic," Brewer said. "She'll just send the ball all the way up the field like Krystal Zumpano did last year so I've got a good replacement in that spot."

Dilbeck has taken to the sport using her natural ability.

"She has a good, athletic build so she's just strong with the ball," Brewer said.

The Lady Pioneers added a goal by Reinhardt in the second half to win 7-0. Johnson likes the multi-varied offensive attack presented by Gentry.

"We take pride as a team in distributing the ball and having multiple girls that score goals. Currently on the season I have 11 girls that have scored at least one goal. We say teamwork makes the dream work," Johnson said.

The Lady Wolves have played two matches since.

Lifeway Christian (2-0) blanked Lincoln 7-0 on Thursday, March 9, to remain atop the 3A West Conference standings. The Lady Warriors scored four goals in the first half and added three more in the second half as Lincoln fell to 0-3 on the young season.

Green Forest shut out Lincoln, 2-0, on Wednesday, March 15.