Junior Wolfpack Relays showcase spring sports

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A quartet of Farmington girls competed at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28 (from left): Kaylee Tucker, 8th grade, competed in pole vault, Avery Kahre, 8th grade, placed third in pole vault by clearing 7-feet, ran fifth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:54.96, and helped Farmington win the 4x800 relay in 12:00.71, Laney Relph, 8th grade, placed second in pole vault by reaching 7 feet, was part of the 4x800 relay first place team, and helped the Lady Cardinals place second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:59.19, and Caitlin Bracy, who placed third in the 400 meter in 1:06.34, and was part of the second place 4x400 relay squad.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The Farmington trio of Annelise Johnson, eighth grader (left), placed 16th in the 400 meter with a time of 1:19.51, Aleigha Conley, eighth grader, placed eighth in the 100 meter hurdles in 20.47, and Miana Benton, ninth grader, placed 19th in the discus with a toss of 53-07, and 10th in the shotput with a throw of 25-02, at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Supergirl cameo, Farmington eighth grader Mattisyn Karczmarczyk (right), sheds her cumbersome "Linda Danvers" disguise while preparing for action at the Lincoln Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28, along with teammates (from left): Opal Pry, eighth grader, who helped Farmington place second in the 4x400 relay, place 19th in the 100 meter hurdles in 22.84, and finished 17th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:21.20, and Riane Evans, eighth grader, who placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.87. Karczmarczyk came in 13th in the 300 meter hurdles in 1:08.94.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington eighth grade classmates (from left): Brenner Watkins, 8th in the 100 meters in 12.62, fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.22, a member of the 4x200 relay squad, which took second in 1:43.56, Crosby Schmitt, and Ben Rusch, who placed fourth in the 400 meter dash by turning in a time of 1:02.28, competed at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28. Watkins and Schmitt were part of Farmington's 4x100 relay, which placed second with a time of 48.97, while Schmitt and Rusch helped the Cardinals place second in the 4x400 relay in 4:09.78.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The competition may get intense, yet sportsmanship rules the day between Prairie Grove eighth grade classmates Valerie Medeiors (left) and Brooklynne Stovall joined by their friend, Farmington eighth grader Makayla Gonzalez, to compete in track and field events during Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28. Medeiros placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.88, fourth in the 200 meter in 29.30, and helped the Lady Tigers finish third in the 4x100 meter relay in 57.64. Stovall placed third in the 200 meter with a time of 29.10, and was part of Prairie Grove's second place 4x200 relay team which turned in a time of 2:02.56. Gonzalez placed 16th in the shotput with a throw of 23-10 and ninth in the discus with a toss of 59-01.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln students (from left) Ava Bagsby, seventh grader, Kylee Jones, eighth grader, Kimberlynn Job, seventh grader, and Presle Hammer, seventh grader, celebrated spring with the school hosting the Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28. Jones competed in the 400 meter dash where she finished 14th in 1:18.00, placed second in the discus with a toss of 70-01, and sixth in the shotput with a throw of 26-08.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington freshman Josie Dillard takes a practice run during warmups prior to jumping competition at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28. Dillard placed fourth in the long jump by reaching 13-10.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington ninth grader Reese Thornton, shown during a practice jump, cleared 29-03 to place third in triple jump competition. She also placed third in the long jump with a distance of 14-09 during the Junior Wolfpack Relays hosted by Lincoln on Tuesday, March 28.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington freshman Kennedie Browning takes a practice jump into the triple jump pit, prior to placing ninth in the event with a distance of 25-10. She also placed 14th in the long jump by going 12-10 on Tuesday, March 28 at the Junior Wolfpack Relays hosted by Lincoln.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Long-time Lincoln head track and field coach Tim Rich supervised multiple events as the school hosted its annual Junior Wolfpack Relays on Tuesday, March 28, at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium and sports complex.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln High School assistant principal and head girls basketball coach Emilanne Cox, brought along her daughters, Blaire, 18 months, and newborn, Kori, now four weeks old, while supervising pole vault competition during Lincoln's annual Junior Wolfpack Relays track and field meet held Tuesday, March 28.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove eighth grader Taven Post clears the bar during high jump competition on Tuesday, March 28, at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays. Post placed 15th by reaching a height of 4-04.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's Tristan Genning, a ninth grader, competed in the high jump on Tuesday, March 28, at Lincoln's Junior Wolfpack Relays.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln freshman Kaiden Key sails over the bar during high jump competition on Tuesday, March 28, at the Junior Wolfpack Relays track and field meet hosted by Lincoln. Key placed third in the event by clearing 5-04.

By Mark Humphrey

[email protected]

