Kindergarten ready

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Eloise Mayden, 5, an incoming kindergarten student at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, writes her name for kindergarten teacher Julie Bogle on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Both Folsom and Williams elementary schools in Farmington conducted kindergarten screenings that day. Folsom expects to have a record number of kindergarten students for the 2023-24 school year. For 2022-23, it has 105 kindergarten students.