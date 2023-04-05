Lady Cardinals rack up 18 RBIs in win

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's softball team featured seven different lineups in its first seven games while winning every one of them, including a 21-3 road victory at Berryville on Monday, March 27.

Shortstop Katie Fleming (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) homered and leadoff hitter Morgan Uher (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored) highlighted 15 Lady Cardinal hits that produced 18 RBIs in the five-inning run-rule road win to open 4A-1 Conference play.

The game didn't start out that way.

Berryville jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first. Ava O'Gorek (1 for 3), Ivie Bickel (0 for 1), and Codi Joubert (1 for 2) each drove in a run for the Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Cardinals overcame a 3-1 deficit by exploding for 10 runs in the top of the second inning.

Designated hitter Mallory Sills (1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs) kick-started the deluge with a groundout, scoring one run. Junior outfielder Reese Shirey, daughter of coach Jason Shirey, blasted a 2-1 pitch for a triple that scored two more runs, tying the score at 3-3. Reese Shirey went 2 for 4 at the plate, driving in three runs.

Next up, right fielder Amia Carr (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) singled, pushing the go-ahead run across. Justine Davidson (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs) joined the hit parade, She singled on an 0-2 count, which drove in a pair of insurance runs to give Farmington a 6-3 lead.

The Lady Cardinals didn't settle for that, however. Sills got ahead 2-0 and doubled, scoring two runs. A Berryville error allowed a run to score for the Lady Cardinals and Shirey capped the spree with a single to drive in Farmington's tenth run of the inning.

Farmington was back at it in the third, adding three more runs before tacking on an additional seven runs in the fourth to end the game early. The Lady Cardinals struck out only once and didn't commit a single error in the field.

Senior Kamryn Uher twice took one for the team. Fleming, Carr and Isabella Hulsey were also beaned by Lady Bobcat pitching.

Kennedy Griggs (5-0) earned the win for Farmington, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings, while striking out nine.

Bailey Skelton took the loss for Berryville, surrendering 21 runs on 15 hits with one strikeout.