Lady Wolves board meeting

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's softball team rebounded nicely from a tough Gulf Coast Classic II spring break tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. by sweeping Flippin in a 3A-1 Conference double header.

The Lady Wolves (10-7, 4-0 3A-1) won game one, 14-0, by run-rule in five innings and didn't fold in spite of committing four errors in game two, which went a full seven innings before they won, 10-2, on Monday, March 27.

"It was just a great team victory, both games. Not everything went perfectly, but we stayed positive, we had fun. We've been so hard on ourselves in previous games that we weren't able to come back from them," said Lincoln head coach Brittany Engel.

Engel split pitching and catching duties, getting different players valuable reps in both games. Brinkley Moreton won game one while Amber Bryant took care of business in the chalked circle for game two. Lily Riherd started at catcher in game one with Kristen Rhine working behind the plate in game two.

"Kristen threw a runner out at third that was pretty awesome. She's been doing an amazing job," Engel said.

Engel praised Saylor Stidham's bunts.

"She laid down a couple of good bunts," Engel said.

Stidham's sacrifice bunt advanced a runner in the top of the first in game one. Lincoln couldn't push a run across, but given another opportunity in the top of the third, Stidham racked up an RBI with a bunt single that scored Ryleigh Landrum and moved Moreton to third. Bryant walked to load the bases and both Moreton and Stidham went on to score on passed balls.

Lincoln 14, Flippin 0

Sophomore fireballer Moreton threw a one-hitter in winning game one. Moreton struck out the side in the second and fourth innings while racking up 12 strikeouts with no walks.

"She was just on. They never really caught up to her fast ball. One girl hit her change-up pretty hard," Engel said, referring to Flippin's only hit.

The Lady Bobcats (2-6, 2-2 3A-1) played well for a squad with only 10 players on its varsity roster, shutting out Lincoln in the first two innings. Their pitcher didn't throw as hard as some of the talent Lincoln's faced earlier this season.

"It took us a little bit to adjust to their pitching. Once we did, we got rolling. With the caliber of pitching we've faced, it's a hard adjustment to make," Engel said.

Moreton (3-for-3) went yard for the seventh time this season in the top of the fourth to end the goose egg, sparking a 6-run inning for the Lady Wolves. Addie Pershall (2-for-4, double) topped Lincoln's offense with 4 RBIs. Landrum went 1-for-3 and scored a pair of runs.

"We just came out and hit the ball well. We didn't let anything that happened in previous games affect our mindset. We just showed up and played softball," Engel said.

Lincoln 10, Flippin 2

Bryant scattered five hits over seven innings. She struck out 11 batters while walking none.

"She pitched really well. She threw strikes. They put the ball in play and overall our defense was good. We did have a few errors that caused a couple of runs to score. It didn't affect us too badly," Engel said.

Landrum (3-for-5, double, RBI), Bryant (2-for-2, RBI), Moreton (2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs) and freshman Hannah Remington (1-for-2, 3 RBIs) fueled the offense.

"We showed that we were able to respond to tough situations. Even when we make mistakes we can come back from them and still win," Engel said.

Gulf Coast Classic II

Lincoln faced strong competitive teams over spring break at the Gulf Coast Classic II tournament held at Gulf Shores, Ala., losing 7-2 to Holtville (Deatsville, Ala.) and 11-0 to Orange Beach, Ala. in a double-header on March 20. The Lady Wolves defeated West Ridge (Blountville, Tenn.), 4-1, and Covington, Tenn., 10-2, on March 21, then were back for a third day on March 22. The Lady Wolves were eliminated 11-2 by Covington. All games were played at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

"We saw several really good teams, a lot of good Alabama teams. We saw a lot of good pitching," Engel said.

The team stayed together in a large vacation home that featured a pool, hot tub and volleyball court. The girls maximized their fun playing volleyball on the sand in the evenings.

"I can't ever remember having an opportunity like that when I was in high school," Engel said. "We had a chance to do some bonding and get to know each other even better than we already do."