Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln's baseball team (1-5, 1-1 3A-1 prior to spring break) returned to conference play on Monday, March 27, 2023, with a double-header on the road at Flippin.

LINCOLN 2023 BASEBALL SCHEDULE Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status March 6^Gentry^Loss^4-7^Nonconference March 10^at Ashdown^Loss^0-8^Nonconference March 11^at Genoa Central^Loss^6-8^Nonconference March 11^at Fouke^Loss^0-11^Nonconference March 13^Valley Springs^Win^15-4^3A-1 Conference March 13^Valley Springs^Loss^4-17^3A-1 Conference March 27^at Flippin^Win^18-5^3A-1 Conference March 27^at Flippin^Win^6-5^3A-1 Conference April 4^West Fork^3A-1 Conference^4:30 p.m. April 4^West Fork^3A-1 Conference^6 p.m. April 11^Elkins^3A-1 Conference^4:30 p.m. April 11^Elkins^3A-1 Conference^6 p.m. April 17^at Bergman^3A-1 Conference^4:30 p.m. April 17^at Bergman^3A-1 Conference^6 p.m. April 20^Pea Ridge^Nonconference^4:30 p.m. April 20^Siloam Springs^Nonconference^4:30 p.m. April 24-29^3A-1 District Tournament at Lincoln May 4-6^Regional Tournament^at Valley Springs May 11-13^Class 3A State Tournament at Lincoln May 18-20^Class 4A State Finals at Conway

