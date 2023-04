Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln boys soccer coach Mason Want goes over some postgame details after the Wolves beat rival Prairie Grove, 4-1, to open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Wolfpack Stadium.

LINCOLN 2023 BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE Date^Score^Opponent^Status^Result^Score Feb. 28^Prairie Grove^Nonconference^Win^4-1 March 6^at Gentry^Nonconference^Win^1-0 March 9^Life Way Christian^3A West Conference^Win^1-0 March 13^Decatur^3A West Conference^Tie^1-1 March 15^at Green Forest^3A West Conference^Loss^0-2 March 29^at Haas Hall Academy^Loss^0-3^3A West Conference March 31^at Thaden^Loss^1-3^3A West Conference April 4^Eureka Springs^3A West Conference^7 p.m. April 6^at Bergman^3A West Conference^5 p.m. April 11^at Life Way Christian^3A West Conference^6 p.m. April 14^Green Forest^3A West Conference^7 p.m. April 18^at Decatur^3A West Conference^7 p.m. April 21^Haas Hall Academy^3A West Conference^7 p.m. April 25^Thaden^3A West Conference^7 p.m. April 27^at Eureka Springs^3A West Conference^7 p.m. May 1^Bergman^3A West Conference^5 p.m. May 2-6^3A West Conference Tournament^TBA May 11-13^State 3A Soccer Tournament^at Bergman May 18-20^State 3A Soccer Finals at Conway

Print Headline: Lincoln 2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content